And how could it have been any different? Just hours before he relived this nightmare, James Hines had driven his 20-year-old son and 22-year-old nephew to the hospital after they were shot during one of the city’s latest mass shootings. Hines’ son and nephew were among five men and a 14-year-old who were victims of what police believe was a drive-by at Eighth and Clearfield Streets. The day before, four other people were wounded, one fatally, in another shooting just four blocks away.