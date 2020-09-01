When Trump appears on Fox News and tells the world that the cop who shot Blake in the back is like a golfer who choked on a shot, it’s like throwing red meat to his right-wing followers. When he takes to Twitter to call protesters anarchists and agitators, it is reminiscent of 1960s-era sheriffs and politicians who dehumanized Civil Rights activists. When Trump tweets things like, “the only way you will stop the violence in high crime Democrat cities is through strength,” he encourages his armed followers to intervene. Then when violence results, Trump blames the protesters who are standing up for Black lives, and describes his followers as good people.