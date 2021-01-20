In his first hours on the job, Biden is already reaching for the low-hanging fruit of reality — that we won’t stop Americans from dying from coronavirus unless everyone wears a mask, and that we’re not serious about climate change if we allow obscene fossil-fuel projects like the Keystone XL pipeline. Dealing with The Big Lie around a stolen election and developing a truth vaccine for the insane conspiracy theory of QAnon that has virally infected millions of American minds is going to be much harder. Team Biden, including his designated Attorney General Merrick Garland, will have to make difficult choices about prosecuting Trump, his aides, and even members of Congress who may have aided on Jan. 6.