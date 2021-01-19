They say lost causes are the ones with fighting for — but the reality is more complicated, right? I mean, the Confederacy and Donald Trump were both capital-letter Lost Causes, but ultimately immoral ones. On the other hand, there are some lost causes — think about Nelson Mandela’s journey from an island prison to the presidency of South Africa, or Václav Havel doing the same in Czechoslovakia — that restore your faith in humanity. Closer to home, the Keystone XL pipeline carrying Alberta’s dirty tar-sands oil to refineries and ports in Louisiana— backed by powerful economic and political forces in both the United States and Canada — sure looked like a fait accompli in 2011 when the Vermont-based environmental activist Bill McKibben organized a stunning protest that ringed Barack Obama’s White House and laid down the gauntlet: Stopping new. large-scale fossil-fuel projects, and the climate change they accelerate, was from now on a matter of life-or-death for Planet Earth.