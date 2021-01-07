It didn’t succeed, but it left us with unforgettable images of how far America has descended since Trump stepped on that elevator. The Capitol mob seized and trashed cameras and other equipment from the Associated Press — part of a media that the president has branded for his supporters as “the enemies of the people” — and threatened to set it, and the 1st Amendment, on fire. Several of the insurrectionists marched through the corridors of the Capitol waving Confederate flags, avatar of a movement that will never stop fighting for its Lost Causes, including the one named Donald John Trump.