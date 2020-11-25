You wouldn’t know this if you read only The Philadelphia Inquirer, but over the spring and summer, right-wing media aggressively pushed a narrative that Biden wasn’t entirely with it. Even mainstream media, while not necessarily buying into the story line, commented on the fact that Biden’s mental acuity was continually being questioned by the right. As the former vice president’s campaign was largely confined to computer screens and the candidate had limited public appearances, plenty of Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network viewers were prepped for a catatonic Joe Biden to be wheeled onto the Sept. 29 debate stage on a gurney.