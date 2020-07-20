Now, even in death, Lewis must beat the odds again. He must not be reduced to a hashtag, and although renaming the Edmund Pettus Bridge for Lewis would be an honor, such gestures are not enough. John Lewis, who marched for voting rights on a day that would later become known as Bloody Sunday, was bigger than that. He was braver than that, and for anyone who doubts that truth, consider the fact that Lewis was arrested some 40 times while challenging racist laws in the South. Consider that he risked his life while taking part in Freedom Rides to challenge segregation on buses. Then, after considering all that, think about what Lewis was facing in the days before he marched across an Alabama bridge in an audacious bid for Black voting rights.