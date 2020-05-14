As late as April, Noem was bashing what she called the “herd mentality” of stay-at-home orders, declaring that “South Dakota is not New York City” and even touting the benefits of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug endorsed by Trump despite scientific evidence it’s not effective against this virus. The governor has stayed the course even as the disease outbreak at the Smithfield pork plant spiked to what one might call New York City proportions. Since then, Noem has aimed to shut down the tribal checkpoints — which she sees as a hindrance to free commerce but also, like it or not, has proven much more effective in curbing than the virus than her own freedom-fried approach.