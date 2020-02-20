For Philadelphia Catholics, there is much to celebrate in the homecoming of a beloved man, someone whose return was embraced with something beyond the usual good wishes for a new prelate. There was a visceral feeling of love in the air as Archbishop Pérez was installed this week as the leader of Philadelphia’s archdiocese, one of the most important in the country, if not the world. I work with immigrants from Mexico and Central America, and have seen how excited they are by Pérez’s arrival. They have un amigo de corazón who speaks their own language.