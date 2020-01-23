The city of Philadelphia became one of the epicenters of the abuse scandals that have rocked the church throughout the world, when a 2005 grand jury report on priests of the Philadelphia Archdiocese detailed a shocking history of abuse and indifference. It moved the jurists to write, “We find it hard to comprehend or absorb the full extent of the malevolence and suffering visited on this community, under cover of the clerical collar.” Despite the 15 years that have passed since the initial report, many victims have still found no peace or justice.