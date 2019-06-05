There’s an old saying that goes, “Keep my name out of your mouth.”
It’s shorthand for, “Watch what you say about me.”
I was reminded of it earlier this week when scrolling through some racially-offensive and anti-Islamic posts and comments, reportedly made by Philly Police officers on Facebook and compiled by the Plain View Project, which chronicles incidents of alleged police bias.
I was reading the posts and shaking my head in disgust when I spotted my own name. It was on a post shared about a column I had written in 2017 on two women who had behaved badly inside a 7-Eleven store after a clerk locked them inside on suspicion of stealing. The headline reads, “YouTube Fight Video Shows What Not to Do When the Cops Come.”
I thought I was tough on the women who had been videotaped behaving like wildcats. But apparently what I wrote about their behavior didn’t go far enough, according to both a current and former officer who commented on the post shared by Sgt. Joseph Przepiorka on Oct. 20, 2017.
His Facebook friends said some pretty disparaging things about me and about other African Americans.
“She’s a racist reporter,” wrote someone using the Facebook name “Yo Stuff.” The Plain View Project has identified “Yo Stuff” as Kristine Gillespie-Amato, a former officer who became the subject of a 2017 Inquirer story after she made foulmouthed comments in a Facebook discussion about moving the Frank Rizzo statue.
Her comment followed one by Mike Joe Vass, a former police sergeant identified as Mike Vassallo who allegedly wrote, “Blacks just seem not to listen to police they have violent tendencies like jungle animals.”
If you’re curious, they’re on Plain View’s website.
I got off easily compared to others targeted by local officers in their postings. Plain View’s list includes negativity not just about blacks but about Muslims and Mexican immigrants among others.
One meme reportedly shared by Przepiorka proclaims, “Death to Islam” and features a gun-toting skeleton wrapped in an American flag. Other comments promote violence like one by former police sergeant Charlie Marsden who reportedly posted about Councilwoman Cindy Bass’ proposal to ban businesses from installing bulletproof glass. “Will someone smack this Stupid Bitch in the mouth,” he wrote.
A total of 330 local officers made Plain View’s list. Fifteen were high-ranking officers — a police inspector, six captains, and eight lieutenants
To those who attempt to dismiss this as “boys will be boys” talk, you need to remember that police officers are public servants. Their job is to serve and protect ALL of the people — including African Americans and Hispanics. And if they feel that certain people are animals then they shouldn’t be allowed to wear badges and carry guns.
As noted in the department’s social media guidelines, officers are supposed to be public ambassadors. Their conduct off duty and online is held to a higher standard than that of average citizens. They should never forget that.
Yet, some officers still felt free to spout their bigotry online for the entire world to see. Granted, it was a small percentage of Philly cops who allegedly engaged in this kind of behavior, but it’s still enough to further erode public trust and confidence in the police.
In addition to Philadelphia, the Plain View Project examined Facebook postings made by police from seven other police departments — in Phoenix; St. Louis; York, Pa.; Twin Falls, Idaho; Lake County, Fla.; Dallas; and Denison, Texas.
Since some officers don’t post under their real names, I asked Plain View’s founder Emily Baker-White how identities were verified.
“Every Facebook account has a unique identifying number, which is tied to all of its posts and comments,” she wrote in an email.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross said he was “very troubled” by Plain View’s report. I look forward to his response because the officers allegedly involved need to check themselves, before they wreck themselves.
That’s another old saying that rings true.