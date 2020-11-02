America can’t afford a repeat of 2016. This is the most important election in recent memory. So much is at stake, particularly given the public health crisis we’re facing. That’s why every single eligible resident who hasn’t already done so, needs to get out on election day and cast a ballot even, if it means having to stand in a long line to do so. Bring a chair and snacks just in case. Take your voting-age young people with you. And don’t forget your mail-in ballot if you requested one. You must surrender it before you’ll be allowed to vote in person.