President Donald Trump says “bad things happen in Philadelphia.”
He’s about to learn to keep Philly’s name out of his mouth.
We don’t take kindly to outsiders knocking our city or making false claims about poll watchers and our election process.
Philly, it’s time to put a stop to Trump’s attempt to MAGA-tize our country. If you’re anything like me you’re more than a little over it. Instead of calming the proverbial waters as the POTUS should, Trump stirs things up. It’s time for a break from the craziness which I’m convinced former Vice President Joe Biden will provide.
Uncle Joe’s old and corny and some Black folks still look at him sideways because of the 1994 Crime Bill, which helped fuel mass incarceration. But Biden is a steadying presence which is what America really needs right now. His lifetime of public service will serve him well once he moves into the Oval Office. According to the polls, Biden is ahead in Pennsylvania — but not by enough for Keystone voters to get complacent.
America can’t afford a repeat of 2016. This is the most important election in recent memory. So much is at stake, particularly given the public health crisis we’re facing. That’s why every single eligible resident who hasn’t already done so, needs to get out on election day and cast a ballot even, if it means having to stand in a long line to do so. Bring a chair and snacks just in case. Take your voting-age young people with you. And don’t forget your mail-in ballot if you requested one. You must surrender it before you’ll be allowed to vote in person.
Once you’re alone in the voting booth, I hope you pause for a moment and remember: A vote against Trump is a vote cast in memory of the more than 231,000 Americans who died from COVID-19 and all the others expected to succumb to it in the “dark winter” ahead.
A vote against Trump is a repudiation of his bungling of the pandemic and recent hint that he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert.
A vote against Trump pushes back against his efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act instead of shoring it up so Americans can have adequate health care during the coronavirus crisis.
A vote against Trump gives a thumbs down to a president who has referred to Black Lives Matter as a “symbol of hate” but has defended Confederate memorials.
A vote against Trump is a scream of outrage over the Trump Administration’s separation of 545 children from their families and their subsequent misplacement.
A vote against Trump is a veto of a commander in chief who reportedly referred to soldiers who lost their lives in combat as “losers” and “suckers.”
A vote against Trump is a rejection of a leader who told the Proud Boys, “Stand back and stand by” and of his infamous remark about there being “very fine people on both sides” after a neo-Nazi demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., where a counter protester was killed and 19 others injured.
A vote against Trump is a repudiation of his refusal to release his tax returns.
A vote against Trump says no to the racial fear mongering the president attempts when he says things like, “I saved your suburbs.”
A vote against Trump is also a vote for returning America to some semblance of normalcy.
Biden may not be exciting but he wants to protect and build upon the Affordable Care Act and is calling for a national mask mandate among other things. Trump has mocked people for wearing face masks and often appears without one at his campaign rallies. It’s time to end this ridiculousness.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Let’s show Trump that good things happen in Philadelphia by voting him out of office.