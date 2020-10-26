The poll released Monday also found a massive lead for Biden among people voting early: 87% of Pennsylvanians who have already voted favored the Democrat, the poll found. The poll only surveyed 193 voters in this category, however, a relatively small sample, which increases the margin of error for the group. As of Friday, almost 1.5 million Pennsylvanians had cast mail ballots early, in a sign of extraordinary voter turnout.