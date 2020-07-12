Trump is now the worst possible president at the worst possible moment — James Buchanan when it comes to national unity, and Herbert Hoover when it comes to inaction on an American crisis. Trump’s refusal to listen to or now even meet the country’s top scientific experts, his failure to not only encourage masks but to even wear one himself before Saturday’s too-little-too-late performance art, and his focus now on reopening schools as COVID-19 cases continue to hit new highs is Hooverism with a lethal twist. Now economists are urging that we prepare for a long and deep recession. Trump is not preparing, though. There’s no plan for more stimulus or to aid the one-third of Americans who can’t pay their rent or mortgage.