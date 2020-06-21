Enough! Congress may have some important issues on its plate — topped by the desperate need to aid the millions of Americans who’ll still be unemployed as summer turns toward fall, and by the massive holes in state and local budgets — but with 435 House members there is also the ability to multitask. The House did the absolute right thing last year in taking a stand around our democratic principles and impeaching Trump, even if — as John Bolton of all people has pointed out — the two articles did not go nearly far enough. In 2020, the House can reaffirm its vows that no one is above the law — especially America’s top law-enforcement officer — by impeaching Barr.