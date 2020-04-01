Capitalizing anything that might be God-related is common in Christian writing, but there isn’t much agreement about what does and doesn’t get capitalized. Some say that hypercapitalization shows respect for God, while others argue that it makes writing inaccessible for the less religious. The Christian Writer’s Manual of Style is a thing, with—among standard guidance about spelling and punctuation—nearly 20 pages on which religious terms should be capitalized: an admirable effort to standardize Christian writing, but with enough internal nuances to make any editor’s head spin (Ten Commandments, but second commandment; the Lord’s Anointed, but the Lord’s anointed Savior; the Good Book, but the good news). The style guide advises: “Since Victorian times, religious books have tended to overcapitalize, a style that looks religiose and antiquated to most readers.”