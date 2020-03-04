But is coronavirus a pandemic or an epidemic? Like so many questions about language, the answer is at least partly political. With confirmed cases in more than 75 countries on six continents, it definitely seems to have spread beyond the more localized epidemic definition. But as recently as last week, the director-general of the World Health Organization declined to label it a pandemic just yet, as that would likely spur panic in an already freaked-out populace. Donald Trump, who went so far as to label reactions to the virus a Democratic hoax, is similarly hesitant to call it a pandemic — perhaps because he got rid of the U.S. government’s pandemic response team back in 2018. Oops.