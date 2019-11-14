Like any licensed lifelong political junkie, I spent most of Wednesday riveted by Day One of the House’s public hearings. I was struck by the gravity of the two diplomats who testified — symbolized by George Kent’s power bow tie and the stentorian voice of ambassador William Taylor, which my colleague Jonathan Tamari nailed as able to “narrate pickup-truck commercials” — but even more so by the narrative they wove. In their opening statements and through several hours of grilling, Kent and Taylor took what might have been a convoluted diplomatic affair, in a nation too many Americans can’t find on a map, and re-cast it as a saga of a U.S. ally struggling to fight off Russian aggression, betrayed by a president’s political gamesmanship.