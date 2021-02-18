“This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday night on the pinnacle of right-wing media, Fox News’ Hannity, before spouting misleading or wrong stats on the role that wind or solar power has played in the fiasco. Abbott was amplified by fact-free Fox News anchors like Harris Faulkner, who bizarrely blamed “the vilification of oil, gas and coal — the stuff that really keeps you warm.” Then, Rick Perry — the former Texas governor who became Donald Trump’s energy secretary — took it next level by actually hailing the lethal disaster as a good way for Texans “to keep the federal government out of their business.”