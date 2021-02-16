In New York State, no one is any longer comparing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s crisis management skills to Winston Churchill — not after the state’s botched handling of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes seems to have caused needless deaths, or after a push to cover up the true numbers. In California, hospitals swamped with the coronavirus ought to also be treating whiplash — what with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s flip-flops on opening and closing the state. Here in Philadelphia...where to start? From the city’s appalling handover of vaccine distribution to unprepared and unprofessional college grads to the backsliding under police commissioner and tear-gas aficionado Danielle Outlaw, Mayor Kenney and his team seem to have checked out with 35 long months left in his term. Is there a common theme here? In the Trump era, it’s been too damn easy for Democrats to sell voters on what they’re not. It’s time to show the public what progressive leadership can do — and quickly! I think I hear the window starting to close.