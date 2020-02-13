What the likes of Trump, Barr, McSwain — as well as Mullins and scores of other cop unions like his — really want is a police state here in America, where neighborhoods with large black or immigrant populations are meant to feel palpable fear from the boot of authority. They’ve been building toward this for more than three years, not just with rash statements — such as Trump famously telling an arena full of cops in 2017 “don’t be too nice” with criminal suspects — but actual policies like ending consent decrees to curb police brutality in the worst-rated departments to bringing back the federal death penalty.