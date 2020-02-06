The low February sun was already sinking fast when the U.S. Senate gathered at 4 p.m. on Capitol Hill Wednesday to do what had been inevitable for months — to vote on (mostly) party lines to acquit President Trump after a short, make-believe impeachment trial, and to codify the notion that when a president does it, that means it is not illegal. The last echo of “not guilty!” had barely faded before nearly 200 hearty souls streamed onto Dilworth Plaza at City Hall — about a mile from where the yellowing Constitution was drafted — to chant that, no, actually, “Trump is guilty!”, denounce a sham trial, and show whoever is still watching that they are still here.