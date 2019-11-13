And there’s the problem. Key to the impeachment inquiry is knowing exactly what was said and by whom. Our other punctuation marks—the versatile em-dash, our bookish brackets, the pretentious but lovable semicolon—all do the yeoman’s work of adding precision to our language. They’ve been reliable since Gutenberg. But the ellipsis has taken on so many roles that in any given sentence, we don’t know what it’s doing: adding color or taking away detail? Concealing or revealing? If it takes a congressional hearing to understand a punctuation mark, the mark isn’t performing its job.