Virtually every reference you consult on the topic takes a different view. (Note: Don’t bother Googling this. The internet is not a reference. The internet is an idiot.) Merriam-Webster’s 11th Edition Collegiate Dictionary says singular names get apostrophe-S (Douglas’s crimes), but plural names get S-apostrophe (the Stevenses’ house). The Associated Press goes S-apostrophe for all singular names (Douglas’ crimes), but has convoluted rules about other nouns that depend on the first letter of the next word (the witness’ seat, but the witness’s answer). And in Strunk and White’s Elements of Style, literally the first rule in the book is to use apostrophe-S (Douglas’s crimes), unless—and this should make your head explode—they’re “ancient proper names” like Moses or Jesus. So Moses’ plans for the exodus from Egypt don’t warrant an S after the apostrophe, but Robert Moses’s plans for New York City do. Sounds like an 11th plague.