In every other one of the 53 mentions, the United States is a singular entity — a novel idea in 1787. In a few places, the Constitution even goes out of its way to distinguish between the singular United States and the plural states that compose the United States (all emphasis added): “[The president] shall not receive … any other Emolument from the United States, or any of them.” (Article II.) “Nothing in this Constitution shall be so construed as to Prejudice any Claims of the United States, or of any particular State.” (Article IV.) “The Senators and Representatives before mentioned … both of the United States and of the several States … ” (Article VI.) In other words, while the founders were really into the idea of a United States of America that moved and acted as one thing — that was kind of the point of the revolution — they also recognized that in the special case of treason, the crime could be committed against not just the singular country, but against its individual states.