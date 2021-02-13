“Well, I think we’re going to be in a much better position because [McCutchen] is a year removed [from surgery],” Girardi said. “In saying that, I haven’t seen Andrew do all the things he needs to do this year. But I got a report that physically he’s so much further ahead than he was when he got to spring training 2.0 last year, which will allow him to play every day. When you’re trying to play and rehab, it physically wears you out. I don’t think he’s going to have to go through the second part as much. It’s just going to be some maintenance.”