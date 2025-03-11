Buddy Kennedy’s outfield education put to the test against Boston’s spring ‘Monster’

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In an attempt to become more versatile as he tries to win a spot on the Phillies’ bench, Buddy Kennedy wanted to play the outfield this spring.

He just didn’t bargain for doing it in front of the Green Monster.

Advertisement

Kennedy started in left field Tuesday against the Red Sox, who have a nearly 43-foot tall replica of Fenway Park’s iconic left field wall at their spring training ballpark. He banged a home run over the wall, but also had a fly ball go off his glove in the second inning of the Phillies’ walk-filled 18-8 victory.

» READ MORE: These three Phillies face uncertain futures beyond 2025. Let’s examine the outlook for each to return.

“It’s definitely an experience,” Kennedy said of “tackling the Monster,” as he put it. “I would say you could play deeper on right-handed hitters. Because, you take three steps back, the wall’s right there. And obviously you don’t want to run full speed because there’s not a lot of cushion.”

Kennedy said the ball that dropped for a single for Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer in a four-run second inning was a product of the wind more than the sun. Center fielder Brandon Marsh said he saw the field, and in manager Rob Thomson’s view, he should have called off Kennedy.

Regardless, the misplay was also probably related to the unique features of the Monster, which can flummox trained outfielders as easily as novices.

“I took a step back, running hard, and I’m looking at it and there’s a JetBlue sign right behind me, and [the ball] kind of moved over to the Sullivan Tire sign,” Kennedy said, referring to the signage on the wall. “But it took a dramatic turn. The ball’s spinning, wind’s pushing it, and I kind of misjudged it. That’s all on me. Can learn from that.”

It’s part of the experience for Kennedy, whose grandfather, Don Money, played 16 seasons in the majors. As a right-handed hitter who is out of minor-league options, Kennedy might actually be the front-runner for the last bench job, especially with Weston Wilson bound for the season-opening injured list with a strained muscle in his side.

Three of Kennedy’s four hits this spring have been homers. But he has demonstrated his versatility by making starts at four positions (first base, second base, third base, and left field).

» READ MORE: How important is batting order? As the Phillies experiment with their lineup, let’s look at the numbers.

“I feel positive,” Kennedy said. “I’ve talked to my grandfather a lot, and he kind of keeps me even-toed. Just play every day. There’s nothing given to you. You’ve got to go earn the spot. I’m just kind of not trying to worry about the outside noise. It’s really good, really positive, just very carefree.”

On the mound: Making his first Grapefruit League start, Mick Abel threw a scoreless first inning before giving up four runs in the second. The 23-year-old prospect had good life on his heater, registering 97 mph on the ballpark scoreboard — Statcast data was unavailable — and solid command (25 of his 37 pitches were strikes).

Abel, who was optioned to triple A after the game, made one regrettable pitch: a curveball that was supposed to bounce but stayed up to Ceddanne Rafaela for a two-run double off the top of the faux Monster.

“This kid is really close,” Thomson said. “He’s growing physically, mentally, emotionally. He’s really close.”

Who stood out: Not the Red Sox’s pitching. The Phillies were gifted 16 — count ‘em, 16! — walks, five of which were allowed by Boston starter Lucas Giolito (two) and veteran reliever Adam Ottavino (three). Giolito also left after the first inning with left hamstring tightness.

Johan Rojas doubled to left field in the first inning and added a single in the fifth. He’s 7-for-24 (.292) with a .953 OPS in eight games, all as a DH while he builds strength in his sore right shoulder to play center field.

José Alvarado and Jordan Romano pitched one scoreless inning apiece, albeit in different ways. Alvarado sidestepped two walks and a wild pitch by striking out the side. Romano mowed through three Red Sox regulars — Alex Bregman, Tristan Casas, and Connor Wong — on 11 pitches.

» READ MORE: The Phillies say they aren’t too concerned, but Matt Strahm’s status for opening day is uncertain

Quotable: “I’m a power guy. I like to throw my fastball. Guys know that. I think I got a little of the wiggles out in the first inning, and in the second inning, I felt much better. Solid first outing. I feel good. I’m happy.” — Abel on being able to command his fastball in his first start

On deck: The Phillies will be idle Wednesday — their last day off in spring training — before facing the Braves at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in Clearwater, Fla. Cristopher Sánchez is slated to face Atlanta righty Anderson Pilar.