Charlie Manuel shares video of him taking ‘batting practice’ while recovering from stroke

During Game 1 of the Phillies’ wild-card series against the Marlins, former manager Charlie Manuel tweeted out a photo of him watching from a hospital room in Florida. Less than 24 hours later, he was taking batting practice. Well, sort of.

Sure, it wasn’t real batting practice on a baseball diamond, but it was impressive nonetheless as the 79-year-old Manuel, who recently suffered a stroke, showed off his swing while rehabbing. Clearly, the ex-ballplayer enjoyed bringing some of the sport he loves to what can be a difficult process.

Manuel might be on the mend, but that hand-eye coordination appears as sharp as ever.

Last month, Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure at a hospital in Florida, and although doctors were immediately able to remove the blood clot, there was some concern that his condition could deteriorate. Instead, it improved, and apparently continues to improve with the former Phillies skipper and current special adviser to the general manager taking some swings less than three weeks removed from the stroke.

Manuel isn’t just the winningest manager in Phillies history, he’s also the last to bring a World Series title to Broad Street. In his nine seasons in Philadelphia, Manuel, who also spent three years in Cleveland, went 780-636 (.551) and in addition to winning a title, he led his teams to five straight National League East titles and two NL pennants.

The Phillies won their first pennant since then last year — and are looking to repeat after advancing past the Marlins to face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. One can’t help but wonder: If they continue to advance, could Manuel make an appearance at Citizens Bank Park?