Phillies spring training begins today with first workouts; two pitchers added
The Phillies will play their first spring training game in 10 days against the Blue Jays.
The Phillies will begin spring training Wednesday with the first workout for pitchers and catchers in Clearwater, Fla. Position players are scheduled to report on Feb. 19.
Nine questions for the Phillies as spring training opens: More moves coming? Sleeper to watch?
Ahead of today's workout, the Phillies added two pitchers to their spring training roster.
Here's everything to know about Phillies spring training, including key dates, offseason additions, and more.
Phillies spring training kicks off today
On Tuesday, Philadelphia’s focus was on snow blanketing parts of the region. Today, it will be on baseball.
Phillies spring training kicks off today with the first workout for pitchers and catchers at the Carpenter Complex in Clearwater, Fla. They'll have 10 days to prepare for their first spring training game on Feb. 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
2024 Phillies spring training TV schedule
For the second straight year, NBC Sports Philadelphia will air 13 of the Phillies Grapefruit League games.
The network’s TV schedule kicks off with the Phillies' Feb. 25 matchup against the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., where the team has played spring ball for 77 years.
Which roster spots for the Phillies are up for grabs?
Anything can always happen, including an unexpected procedure on outfielder Brandon Marsh’s left knee last Friday. But as camp opens, there are only two, maybe three, jobs available on the 26-man roster.
Spencer Turnbull can’t be sent to the minors without his consent, and Connor Brogdon and Dylan Covey are out of minor-league options, which might give them inside tracks on the last two seats in the bullpen. Covey and perhaps Turnbull are also starter insurance cloaked as a long reliever.
Phillies add two pitchers before first workout of spring
The Phillies claimed reliever Kaleb Ort off waivers, the team announced Tuesday, and added him to the 40-man roster. Additionally, they agreed to a minor-league deal with right-hander David Buchanan, who pitched for the Phillies in 2014-15.
Ort, a 32-year-old righty, has bounced around waivers this winter, from the Mariners to the Marlins and now the Phillies. He posted a 6.26 ERA and had 24 strikeouts in 23 innings for the Red Sox last season. But Ort can be optioned to the minors.
Will Zack Wheeler sign an extension?
Zack Wheeler is among the best free-agent signings in club history, and as he enters the last year of his contract, the Phillies intend to prioritize an extension. But does the ace share that interest?
Here’s what we know: Wheeler signed with the Phillies four years ago despite getting a better offer from the White Sox because he wanted to stay in the Northeast. He also has developed strong bonds with Nola and pitching coach Caleb Cotham, among others.
When is Phillies opening day?
The Phillies are scheduled to open the 2024 season on March 28 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
Single-game tickets to Phillies games went on sale last month, and the season opener in South Philly is already sold out. But you can still grab tickets to remaining two games against the Braves on opening weekend.
Key spring training dates for the Phillies
Pitchers’ and catchers’ first workout: Wednesday
First full-squad workout: Feb. 19
First spring training game: Feb. 24 at Blue Jays (Dunedin, Fla.)
Spring training home opener: Feb. 25 vs. Yankees (Clearwater)
Last spring training game: March 25 vs. Rays (Clearwater)