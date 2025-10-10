Phillies news: Dodgers win in 11 innings, move on to NLCS after throwing error from Orion Kerkering

Red October comes to a close as Phillies lose in extras

It took 11 innings and every move that manager Rob Thomson had up his burgundy-colored sleeve.

But the Phillies couldn’t save their season.

It ended at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, when reliever Orion Kerkering came in from the bullpen and was unable to handle Andy Pages’ two-out, bases-loaded tapper back to the mound. Kerkering picked up the ball and uncorked a throw that sailed wide of home plate, allowing pinch-runner Hyeseong Kim to score from third base in a 2-1 Dodgers victory.