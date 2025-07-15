Phillies players join pundits in complaining about tonight’s MLB All-Star Game
“It’s turning into the Savannah Bananas," Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos said of the Midsummer Classic.
Is anyone in Philadelphia even planning to watch tonight MLB’s All-Star Game? Not judging by all the complaints.
The sole Phillies player expected to take the field during this year’s Midsummer Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta is outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who entered the All-Star break third in the National League with 30 home runs and who could be headed to free agency after the season.
Zack Wheeler, the only other Phillies player to get an All-Star nod this season, has opted not to play in order to rest up for the second half of the season.
He’s not alone. As my colleague Scott Lauber points out, 11 of the 24 pitchers initially selected were replaced, with most citing a desire to rest up for the second half of the season.
Other Phillies players, including Cristopher Sánchez and Trea Turner, didn’t earn All-Star nods, drawing ire from their teammates and pundits across the city, especially after Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski — who has played a total of five MLB games — received an invite.
“I mean, it’s not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there, or people who have had the best season,” Turner told the Athletic. “It’s whoever sells the most tickets or has been put on social media the most. That’s essentially what it’s turned into.”
Nick Castellanos was a bit more blunt: “It’s turning into the Savannah Bananas.”
» READ MORE: A midsummer classic problem: Getting the best All-Star pitchers to commit to the game
Last year’s All-Star Game drew 7.4 million viewers on Fox, a 6% increase compared to 2023 and a larger audience than this year’s Pro Bowl (4.7 million viewers) and NBA All-Star Game (4.7 million viewers).
But the audience for the All-Star game has been steadily declining for years, down about 32% from the 10.9 million viewers who tuned in back in 2015 and a far cry from the nearly 30 million who watched in 1985. Some of that is simply the long-term trend of cord cutting, but there’s also fatigue for an exhibition game with rosters padded with increasingly unknown players, with the best only remaining in the game for an inning or two.
Or as Just Baseball’s Leo Morgenstern aptly put it, the “Most-Stars Game.”
“MLB’s All-Star Game now exists to the viewing interest of fewer and fewer,” wrote longtime New York Post columnist Phil Mushnick. “Increasingly it has become an unneeded and unwanted afterthought to the Home Run Derby, which, as a gimmick, has grown tired, left for ESPN — the E stands for excess — to holler over its remains."
For those still planning on tuning in, here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream this year’s MLB All-Star Game:
What time does the MLB All-Star Game start?
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, and will air live on Fox from Truist Park.
Calling the game is Fox’s World Series crew — play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and Hall of Famer John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will report from Truist Park.
The game will stream live on the Fox Sports app, though it’s only available there for cable subscribers. It will also stream live on MLB.TV, though the subscription service is hardly worth it for Phillies fans in the Philadelphia market due to its blackout rules.
The game can also be streamed on a host of services that carry Fox, including FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. If you live near Philadelphia, you can also stream it for free using a digital antenna, since Fox 29 is a broadcast channel.
Fox Sports will kick off its live coverage at 7 p.m. with a pregame show hosted by Kevin Burkhardt alongside analysts Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz.
‘Robot umps’ will be used during All-Star Game
In a preview of things to come, MLB will be rolling out its automatic ball-strike challenge system during tonight’s All-Star Game.
Commonly referred to as its “robot umps,” the system will allow a batter, pitcher, or catcher to challenge a call made by the umpire. Each team has two challenges and will keep them if the umpire’s call is overturned by the robots.
MLB has been testing the system in the minor leagues and rolled it out during spring training earlier this year. It could end up in the majors for good beginning next season, depending how the competition committee votes.
All-Star Game rosters
National League
Starters
Will Smith, C, Dodgers
Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers
Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks
Manny Machado, 3B, Padres
Francisco Lindor, SS, Mets
Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves
Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs
Kyle Tucker, OF, Cubs
Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers
Starting pitcher
Paul Skenes, Pirates
Reserves
Hunter Goodman, C, Rockies
Pete Alonso, IF, Mets
Elly De La Cruz, IF, Reds
Brendan Donovan, IF, Cardinals
Matt Olsen, IF, Braves
Eugenio Suárez, IF, Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll, IF, Diamondbacks
Kyle Stowers, OF, Marlins
Fernando Tatis Jr., OF, Padres
James Woods, OF, Nationals
Kyle Schwarber, DH, Phillies
Starting pitchers:
Andrew Abbott, Reds+
Matthew Boyd, Cubs
MacKenzie Gore, Nationals
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (legend pick)
Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers+
Freddy Peralta, Brewers
David Peterson, Mets+
Robbie Ray, Giants
Chris Sale, Braves
Logan Webb, Giants
Zack Wheeler, Phillies
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers
Relief pitchers
Jason Adam, Padres
Edwin Díaz, Mets
Trevor Megill, Brewers+
Randy Rodríguez, Giants
Robert Suarez, Padres+
Adrian Morejon, Padres+
American League
Starters
Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays
Gleyber Torres, 2B, Tigers
Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays+
Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics
Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees
Riley Green, OF, Tigers
Javier Báez, OF, Tigers
Ryan O’Hearn, DH, Orioles
Starting pitcher
Tarik Skubal, Tigers
Reserves
Alejandro Kirk, C, Blue Jays
Jonathan Aranda, IF, Rays
Alex Bregman, IF, Red Sox
Jazz Chisholm Jr., IF, Yankees
Maikel Garcia, IF, Royals+
Brandon Lowe, IF, Rays
Zach McKinstry, IF, Tigers+
Isaac Paredes, IF, Astros+
Jeremy Pena, IF, Astros
Bobby Witt Jr., IF, Royals
Randy Arozarena, OF, Mariners+
Byron Buxton, OF, Twins
Steven Kwan, OF, Guardians
Julio Rodrigues, OF, Mariners
Bret Rooker, DH, Braves
Starting pitchers
Hunter Brown, Astros
Kris Bubic, Royals
Garrett Crochet, Red Sox
Jacob deGrom, Rangers
Max Fried, Yankees
Yusei Kikuchi, Angels
Casey Mize, Tigers+
Drew Rasmussen, Rays+
Carlos Rodon, Yankees+
Joe Ryan, Twins+
Shane Smith, White Sox
Bryan Woo, Mariners
Relief pitchers
Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox
Carlos Estevez, Royals+
Josh Hader, Astros
Andrés Muñoz, Mariners
+ Named as a replacement