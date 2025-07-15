Phillies players join pundits in complaining about tonight’s MLB All-Star Game

Is anyone in Philadelphia even planning to watch tonight MLB’s All-Star Game? Not judging by all the complaints.

The sole Phillies player expected to take the field during this year’s Midsummer Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta is outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who entered the All-Star break third in the National League with 30 home runs and who could be headed to free agency after the season.

Advertisement

Zack Wheeler, the only other Phillies player to get an All-Star nod this season, has opted not to play in order to rest up for the second half of the season.

He’s not alone. As my colleague Scott Lauber points out, 11 of the 24 pitchers initially selected were replaced, with most citing a desire to rest up for the second half of the season.

Other Phillies players, including Cristopher Sánchez and Trea Turner, didn’t earn All-Star nods, drawing ire from their teammates and pundits across the city, especially after Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski — who has played a total of five MLB games — received an invite.

“I mean, it’s not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there, or people who have had the best season,” Turner told the Athletic. “It’s whoever sells the most tickets or has been put on social media the most. That’s essentially what it’s turned into.”

Nick Castellanos was a bit more blunt: “It’s turning into the Savannah Bananas.”

» READ MORE: A midsummer classic problem: Getting the best All-Star pitchers to commit to the game

Last year’s All-Star Game drew 7.4 million viewers on Fox, a 6% increase compared to 2023 and a larger audience than this year’s Pro Bowl (4.7 million viewers) and NBA All-Star Game (4.7 million viewers).

But the audience for the All-Star game has been steadily declining for years, down about 32% from the 10.9 million viewers who tuned in back in 2015 and a far cry from the nearly 30 million who watched in 1985. Some of that is simply the long-term trend of cord cutting, but there’s also fatigue for an exhibition game with rosters padded with increasingly unknown players, with the best only remaining in the game for an inning or two.

Or as Just Baseball’s Leo Morgenstern aptly put it, the “Most-Stars Game.”

“MLB’s All-Star Game now exists to the viewing interest of fewer and fewer,” wrote longtime New York Post columnist Phil Mushnick. “Increasingly it has become an unneeded and unwanted afterthought to the Home Run Derby, which, as a gimmick, has grown tired, left for ESPN — the E stands for excess — to holler over its remains."

For those still planning on tuning in, here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream this year’s MLB All-Star Game:

What time does the MLB All-Star Game start?

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, and will air live on Fox from Truist Park.

Calling the game is Fox’s World Series crew — play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and Hall of Famer John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will report from Truist Park.

The game will stream live on the Fox Sports app, though it’s only available there for cable subscribers. It will also stream live on MLB.TV, though the subscription service is hardly worth it for Phillies fans in the Philadelphia market due to its blackout rules.

The game can also be streamed on a host of services that carry Fox, including FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. If you live near Philadelphia, you can also stream it for free using a digital antenna, since Fox 29 is a broadcast channel.

Fox Sports will kick off its live coverage at 7 p.m. with a pregame show hosted by Kevin Burkhardt alongside analysts Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz.

‘Robot umps’ will be used during All-Star Game

In a preview of things to come, MLB will be rolling out its automatic ball-strike challenge system during tonight’s All-Star Game.

Commonly referred to as its “robot umps,” the system will allow a batter, pitcher, or catcher to challenge a call made by the umpire. Each team has two challenges and will keep them if the umpire’s call is overturned by the robots.

MLB has been testing the system in the minor leagues and rolled it out during spring training earlier this year. It could end up in the majors for good beginning next season, depending how the competition committee votes.

Phillies standings

Phillies news

All-Star Game rosters

National League

Starters

Will Smith, C, Dodgers Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks Manny Machado, 3B, Padres Francisco Lindor, SS, Mets Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs Kyle Tucker, OF, Cubs Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers

Starting pitcher

Paul Skenes, Pirates

Reserves

Hunter Goodman, C, Rockies Pete Alonso, IF, Mets Elly De La Cruz, IF, Reds Brendan Donovan, IF, Cardinals Matt Olsen, IF, Braves Eugenio Suárez, IF, Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll, IF, Diamondbacks Kyle Stowers, OF, Marlins Fernando Tatis Jr., OF, Padres James Woods, OF, Nationals Kyle Schwarber, DH, Phillies

Starting pitchers:

Andrew Abbott, Reds+ Matthew Boyd, Cubs MacKenzie Gore, Nationals Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (legend pick) Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers+ Freddy Peralta, Brewers David Peterson, Mets+ Robbie Ray, Giants Chris Sale, Braves Logan Webb, Giants Zack Wheeler, Phillies Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers

Relief pitchers

Jason Adam, Padres Edwin Díaz, Mets Trevor Megill, Brewers+ Randy Rodríguez, Giants Robert Suarez, Padres+ Adrian Morejon, Padres+

American League

Starters

Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays Gleyber Torres, 2B, Tigers Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays+ Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees Riley Green, OF, Tigers Javier Báez, OF, Tigers Ryan O’Hearn, DH, Orioles

Starting pitcher

Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Reserves

Alejandro Kirk, C, Blue Jays Jonathan Aranda, IF, Rays Alex Bregman, IF, Red Sox Jazz Chisholm Jr., IF, Yankees Maikel Garcia, IF, Royals+ Brandon Lowe, IF, Rays Zach McKinstry, IF, Tigers+ Isaac Paredes, IF, Astros+ Jeremy Pena, IF, Astros Bobby Witt Jr., IF, Royals Randy Arozarena, OF, Mariners+ Byron Buxton, OF, Twins Steven Kwan, OF, Guardians Julio Rodrigues, OF, Mariners Bret Rooker, DH, Braves

Starting pitchers

Hunter Brown, Astros Kris Bubic, Royals Garrett Crochet, Red Sox Jacob deGrom, Rangers Max Fried, Yankees Yusei Kikuchi, Angels Casey Mize, Tigers+ Drew Rasmussen, Rays+ Carlos Rodon, Yankees+ Joe Ryan, Twins+ Shane Smith, White Sox Bryan Woo, Mariners

Relief pitchers

Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox Carlos Estevez, Royals+ Josh Hader, Astros Andrés Muñoz, Mariners

+ Named as a replacement