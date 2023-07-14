Phillies attendance, NBC Sports Philadelphia ratings up big as team resumes play

The Phillies have been a hot ticket this season.

Through Sunday, Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park have averaged 39,588 fans per game, up more than 11,000 fans per game compared to this time last season. It’s easily the biggest improvement in Major League Baseball, nearly double the growth of the next-best team, the Cleveland Guardians, who have seen their attendance rise by more than 6,400 fans per game.

Overall, the Phillies rank fifth in attendance per game, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees.

It’s easy to see why the Phillies were a popular draw during the first half of the season. Despite the team’s slow start, they were coming off an unexpected World Series run and had added All-Star shortstop Trea Turner during the offseason.

“Excitement for this season was very evident from April,” said John Weber, the Phillies’ senior vice president for ticket operations and projects. “Coming off the World Series run, fans have really gravitated towards this team. We’re very, very fortunate.”

2023 MLB attendance

Team Attendance Per game Team Dodgers Attendance 2,169,032 Per game 48,201 Team Cardinals Attendance 1,740,454 Per game 41,439 Team Padres Attendance 1,938,188 Per game 40,329 Team Yankees Attendance 2,051,651 Per game 40,228 Team Phillies Attendance 1,504,328 Per game 39,588

Year-over-year attendance

Team 2023 Attendance/Game 2022 Attendance/Game Difference Team Phillies 2023 Attendance/Game 39,588 2022 Attendance/Game 28,131 Difference +11,457 Team Guardians 2023 Attendance/Game 21,412 2022 Attendance/Game 14,984 Difference +6,428 Team Blue Jays 2023 Attendance/Game 35,953 2022 Attendance/Game 30,646 Difference +5,308 Team Rangers 2023 Attendance/Game 29,657 2022 Attendance/Game 24,737 Difference +4,920 Team Reds 2023 Attendance/Game 22,140 2022 Attendance/Game 17,571 Difference +4,570

Numbers via Baseball Reference

Weber said the lack of long home stands helped attendance this season — the Phillies were typically home a week, then gone a week.

“I don’t like 10-game stretches because it’s a lot of games in a row,” Weber said. “How many games are people going to come to?”

MLB’s scheduling format also changed: Instead of the Phillies playing National League East opponents 19 times, they face them just 14 times. The Phillies are also scheduled for 46 interleague games, up from 20 last season.

Overall, attendance is up nearly 9% across the league. Seven teams have seen declines: the Milwaukee Brewers, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, and Chicago White Sox.

Weber attributes at least some of the interest to MLB’s rule changes, which include adding a pitching clock and banning the infield shift. As a result, the average length of an MLB game is 2 hours 38 minutes, down from 3 hours and 3 minutes last season. Some players, including Bryce Harper, have grumbled about the changes, but Weber said they’ve made games more fun to watch for fans.

“Everybody I’ve talked to has loved it. I haven’t heard one negative thing about it,” Weber said. “It’s just a more enjoyable, fun game to watch with more action. We got rid of the dead time.”

Phillies ratings on NBC Sports Philadelphia also up big

More fans are also tuning in to watch and stream Phillies games on TV.

The Phillies are averaging a 4.8 household rating (more than 148,000 households) in the Philadelphia market through the first 81 games of the season on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10, according to Nielsen data obtained from the network — an increase of 11% vs. the same period last season.

In terms of audience across TV and streaming, Phillies games are averaging nearly 242,000 viewers, an increase of 13% compared to this time last season, according to the network. This year’s most-watched game was the Phillies’ win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 7, which drew a 7.2 household rating on NBC10.

Nationally, ESPN is averaging 1.52 million viewers for Sunday Night Baseball, essentially flat compared to their viewership numbers at the same time last season. Those numbers include a handful of “KayRod” telecasts on ESPN2, which feature Alex Rodrigues and Yankees announcer Michael Kay and draw about 131,000 viewers per broadcast.

TBS, which has aired three Phillies games this season, is averaging 338,000 viewers per game for its nonexclusive Tuesday night baseball package (which is usually blacked out in local markets). That’s a 41% jump compared to this time last season.

Over at Fox, it’s more of a mixed bag. Fox and FS1 combined are averaging 889,000 viewers per game, which is up 17% compared to last season, according to Sports Business Journal’s Austin Karp. But FS1 is averaging just 267,000 viewers per game, a 14% drop compared to last year. And the All-Star Game on Fox drew just 7.01 million viewers, its lowest TV audience on record.

Neither NBC nor Apple release viewership numbers for their exclusive streaming packages on Peacock and Apple TV+, respectively.

The Phillies will resume action tonight against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park, where they’ll also face Brewers as part of a six-game home stand before hitting the road to take on the Guardians.

Here’s the Phillies upcoming schedule:

Padres at Phillies Friday, July 14, 6:05 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Saturday, July 15, 1:05 p.m., 7:05 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Sunday, July 16, 1:35 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Brewers at Phillies Tuesday, July 18, 6:40 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Wednesday, July 18, 6:40 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Thursday, July 20, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Phillies at Guardians Friday, July 21, 7:10 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Saturday, July 22, 7:10 p.m. (NBC10, WIP) Sunday, July 23, 1:40 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Orioles at Phillies Monday, July 24, 6:40 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Tuesday, July 25, 6:40 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Wednesday, July 26, 6:05 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Phillies at Pirates Friday, July 28, 7:05 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Saturday, July 29, 7:05 p.m. (NBC10, WIP) Sunday, July 30, 1:35 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP)

