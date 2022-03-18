Spring training is finally here, and Phillies fans will get their first look at newly acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber alongside last year’s National League MVP, Bryce Harper.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will air nine of the Phillies’ 20 Grapefruit League games. That’s down from 12 last season, but there are also eight fewer spring training games due to the lockout. There are no intrasquad games this offseason, and the Phillies don’t have a day off until April 7, the day before Opening Day.

The Phillies will open spring training Friday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers, but their first televised game won’t be until Saturday, when they face the Toronto Blue Jays at home in Clearwater at BayCare Ballpark.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Phillies spring training games:

What channel is Phillies spring training on?

The bulk of the Phillies’ televised spring training games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which will broadcast nine games — six on the main channel and three on Sports Philadelphia+.

Tom McCarthy will do play-by-play for NBC Sports Philadelphia, and will be joined by a rotation of analysts that includes Rubén Amaro Jr., Ben Davis, and John Kruk. Amaro is also joining the MLB Network this year as a studio analyst, but he’ll continue to call some Phillies games during the regular season.

So far, the only game the MLB Network is scheduled to air is Saturday’s matchup against the Blue Jays, but it will be blacked out locally because it’s also airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Radio listeners can tune into 94.1 WIP for a handful of games. So far, the station has confirmed it will broadcast five games, called by announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Anderson. When the regular season rolls around, Anderson will once again call most home games, with away games split among four analysts — Michael Bourn, Chad Durbin, Erik Kratz and Kevin Stocker.

Can I stream Phillies spring training games?

NBC Sports Philadelphia will stream its nine Phillies spring training games on both the NBC Sports app and the MyTeams app, but a subscription to a cable service is required. Fans in the Philadelphia metro area can also get NBC Sports Philadelphia on fuboTV (which has a free seven-day preview), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

MLB.TV is scheduled to stream 13 Phillies games and has eliminated its local blackout rule during spring training. There is a subscription fee, which you can pay monthly or in one annual lump sum.

How much are Phillies spring training tickets?

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Phillies don’t have capacity restrictions at BayCare Ballpark, which can hold 8,500 people.

If you’re in Florida or are traveling to catch a few games, tickets on StubHub to Phillies spring training games ranged from $20 to upwards of $120 for box seats as of Thursday afternoon. Prices on SeatGeek and Vivid Seats were in a similar range.









When is opening day for the Phillies?

The Phillies are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8, at 3:05 p.m. against the Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park, where all fans will receive a fleece headband.

The Phillies have had several memorable openers since they were defeated, 4-3, by Old Hoss Radbourn of the Providence Grays on May 1, 1883. Prior to last season, The Inquirer looked back at nine of the more memorable season-openers in franchise history.

2022 Phillies spring training schedule