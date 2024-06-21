Tonight’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Here’s how to watch and stream.

The Phillies begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series. But you won’t find the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia or anywhere else on TV.

You’ll need to log into Apple TV+ at 6:40 p.m. Eastern to watch Phillies-Diamondbacks, which is airing as part of the tech giant’s Friday Night Baseball package. It’s Apple’s third season streaming the package, which features two MLB games each week, with the Atlanta Braves-New York Yankees game also streaming Friday.

The timing is unfortunate for fans unwilling to fork over $9.99 a month for Apple TV+ (though there is a two-month free trial for new and returning subscribers). The Phillies have one of the best records in the league, and Citizens Bank Park has experienced a playoff atmosphere unusual for baseball games in mid-June. On top of that, the Phillies are celebrating former pitcher Cole Hamels with a retirement ceremony Friday at Citizens Bank Park featuring several of his former teammates and coaches, including Charlie Manuel, Roy Oswalt, and Carlos Ruiz.

Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.33 ERA), who has struggled at times this season but held his own this week in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles, is scheduled to take the mound. He’ll face off against lefty Jordan Montgomery (5-4, 6.00 ERA).

Once you have an account set up, all you need to do is download the Apple TV+ app or watch the game on their website (the Apple TV+ app isn’t available on Android phones). Here is a full set of instructions.

If you don’t want to set up an Apple TV+ account, you can still listen to the game on 94.1 WIP, with Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen on the call. You can also find the game at bars and restaurants around Philadelphia, thanks to Apple’s distribution deal with DirecTV. Just call ahead to make sure.

This is the second time the Phillies have appeared on Friday Night Baseball this season, and it’s likely not the last. Apple TV+ has only announced its doubleheader schedule through June 28, and the Phillies have been a popular TV draw this season, both in Philly and across the country.

Tom McCarthy and John Kruk calling tonight’s game on Apple TV+

Apple is borrowing two NBC Sports Philadelphia announcers to call the game.

Handling play-by-play will be Tom McCarthy, in his 17th season as the TV voice of the Phillies. He’ll be paired with former Phillies first baseman John Kruk, who is coming off calling the team’s most recent three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles in Camden Yards, where he ended his 10-year career by retiring mid-game from the Chicago White Sox.

Joining them in the booth is former Colorado Rockies outfielder Ryan Spilborghs, in his second season calling Friday Night Baseball games on Apple TV+. He also cohosts the Loud Outs podcast on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio with former pitcher C.J. Nitkowski.

Handling reporting duties will be another familiar face for Phillies fans — NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Taryn Hatcher.

It’s an unusual move for Apple, which has stuck with its own announcing crews since launching its Friday Night Baseball package in 2022. Normally, Spilborghs is paired with play-by-play announcer Alex Faust and reporter Tricia Whitaker.

Cole Hamels pregame ceremony will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia

McCarthy and Kruk will host Apple’s pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m., which will allow fans nationwide to watch Hamels’ retirement ceremony.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast Phillies Pregame Live at 6 p.m., featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and Hatcher. During the broadcast they’ll feature Hamels’ retirement ceremony at Citizens Bank Park.

Just be ready for the pregame show to jump into an episode of Birds Insiders around 6:45 p.m. when the game is scheduled to begin. There also won’t be an episode of Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Sunday’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game will stream early on Roku

Phillies fans will need to log into another streaming service to watch Sunday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

The 11:35 a.m. game — the earliest a game has ever been scheduled at Citizens Bank Park — will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel, a free ad-supported streaming TV platform.

McCarthy will be back to call Sunday’s game, which is being produced by the MLB Network, but Kruk won’t be joining him. Instead, it will be former knuckleball pitcher Tom Candiotti, a former ESPN announcer and radio analyst on Diamondback games. Jody Jackson, a reporter for Diamondbacks TV broadcasts, will handle reporting duties.

You won’t need a Roku device to watch — the Roku Channel app is available to download on most streaming devices (but not Apple TV) and you can watch the game on the network’s website, no login or subscription required.

“The game is going to be free, it’s going to be high quality, and it’s going to be easy,” said Drew Adams, the director of sports at Roku.

