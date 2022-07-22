The Phillies are back in action this weekend following the All-Star break, but good luck trying to find the games on television.

Two of the Phillies next three games against the Chicago Cubs won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and they aren’t being carried by national networks like ESPN or Fox. They will only be available on Apple TV+ and Peacock, streaming services that have deals this season with MLB to carry games exclusively.

That also means unless they have smart TVs, bars and restaurants around Philadelphia won’t be airing the Phillies much this weekend, something owners and patrons complained about on social media during the team’s first Peacock game last month on Father’s Day.

If you want to avoid the hassle, you can always just tune in to listen on 94.1 WIP, which will be airing all three games live. But if you want to see all the action, here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream this weekend’s Phillies games:

Friday night, you’ll need Apple TV+

First up is tonight’s game against the Cubs, which will stream on Apple TV+ as part of the tech giant’s new Friday Night Baseball lineup, which features two exclusive games each week. The game is free to watch, but you need to set up an Apple TV+ account and either download the app or watch on their website (The Apple TV+ app isn’t available on Andriod phones).

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Melanie Newman and analysts Chris Young and Russel Dorsey. Taylor McGregor will report from Citizens Bank Park. Phillies fans can also check out Apple Music, which has a playlist featuring each of the player’s walk-up songs.

Kyle Gibson (5-3, 4.35 ERA) is schedule to make the start for the Phillies, taking on Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (3-6, 4.15 ERA)

The Phillies have two more games scheduled to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. They are:

Aug. 5 versus the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 12 at the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday night’s game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The second game of the three game series against the Cubs will be back on NBC Sports Philadelphia on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Phillies Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and new 97.5 The Fanatic host Ricky Bottalico is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Phillies Postgame Live will immediately follow the final out.

Following his All-Star Game snub, Phillies ace Zach Wheeler (8-5, 2.89 ERA) is scheduled to take the mount against Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.69 ERA).

Sunday’s game will be in the morning on Peacock

For the second time this season, Phillies fans will have to wake up by the crack of noon to catch Sunday’s game against Cubs.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., thanks to MLB’s deal with Peacock to stream games every Sunday morning. Calling the game will be Jason Benetti, John Kruk, and former MLB outfielder Ryan Sweeney, who is a Cubs analyst on the team’s Marquee Sports Network.

Unlike Apple TV+, you’ll need a premium subscription on Peacock to stream Sunday’s game, which currently will set you back $9.99 a month (though the service does offer a seven-day free trial).

If you’re a Comcast Xfinity subscriber, there’s good news — a subscription to Peacock is included as part of your subscription. In fact, you can just say “Phillies” into your Xfinity remote and it should bring the game right up.