“I like different arm angles, I like swing-and-miss, I like guys who get both right-handers and left-handers out,” Girardi said. “When you look at teams that are successful today, they have strikeout guys, they have one guy who has a great curveball, maybe one guy who has a great slider. I think it takes all kinds. But you have to have three or four parts down there that are high-leverage guys because you may not have each one every day.”