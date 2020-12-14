“I always believe we can make the playoffs,” Girardi said. “I don’t care what team we go to spring training with. And I do believe it is a retool. We have some really solid pieces, and any time you have three starters at the top of the rotation like we do, I don’t think that’s a rebuild. We had a young player in Alec [Bohm] who came up and was extremely successful and we’re excited about him for a full season. Are there areas we need to address? Yes, and we know that. We still have a lot of good pieces in place.”