In October, as Dave Dombrowski’s name arose in conjunction with front-office vacancies in Philadelphia and Anaheim, two people who know the longtime executive said he was more interested in working for the Phillies than the Angels – with one non-negotiable caveat.
Dombrowski wanted full autonomy, which meant reporting only to managing partner John Middleton.
Six weeks later, Middleton appears motivated to make that happen.
Dombrowski is in active talks to become the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, a source said Thursday, confirming a report in The Athletic. The 64-year-old architect of three World Series teams in three cities – including champions with the 1997 Florida Marlins and 2018 Boston Red Sox – spent the past few months living and working in Nashville for a group that is trying to land a major-league team in that city.
The Phillies have seemed to lack a clear vision for the structure of the front office since they demoted general manager Matt Klentak on Oct. 3. Ned Rice, Klentak’s top assistant, has been working as interim general manager, while Andy MacPhail remains in place as club president MacPhail has one year left on his contract and has said he intends to retire after next season.
It’s not clear what MacPhail’s presence would mean for Dombrowski. But MacPhail, who hasn’t spoken to reporters publicly since Oct. 30, said then that he would willingly step aside if Middleton wanted to move forward with a new baseball-operations regime.
“I certainly don’t want to be an impediment,” MacPhail said. “If John thinks he can land a big fish by moving me aside and getting somebody to become the president, I would happily do that.”
Dombrowski would qualify as a big fish.
The Phillies have kept details of their baseball-operations search private. Former Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill and Los Angeles Dodgers senior vice president of baseball operations Josh Byrnes are the only candidates known to have interviewed with the Phillies. Byrnes withdrew from consideration this week, a few days after Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine did the same.
Dombrowski began his career in the Chicago White Sox’s front office in 1978. He has been the top baseball executive of four teams: the Montreal Expos (1988-91), Marlins (1993-2001), Detroit Tigers (2002-15) and Red Sox (2015-19).
In Detroit and Boston, in particular, Dombrowski ran superstar-laden teams with high payrolls and took them to the playoffs seven times (2011-14 with the Tigers, 2016-18 with the Red Sox). He’s known for making big deals, both in free agency and trades, often at the expense of a well-stocked farm system.
But while there have been questions about the Phillies’ direction since they removed Klentak and signaled through staff reductions that they might roll back the payroll in 2021, the hiring of Dombrowski would be an indication that Middleton still intends to win sooner rather than later.