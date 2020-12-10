Knowing Realmuto won’t be playing his age-30 season and beyond in New York must be a relief to Phillies managing partner John Middleton, who signaled through the elimination of 80 jobs last month that he probably won’t spend as much on player payroll in 2021. And knowing Realmuto isn’t on the Mets’ shopping list must be a bummer to agent Jeff Berry, whose job would be a little easier if he could use Steve Cohen’s riches to ratchet up the bidding.