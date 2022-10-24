We finally know what times the Phillies will be taking on the Houston Astros in the World Series.

The 118th World Series will open at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday at 8:03 p.m. Eastern, and every game will begin at the same time. Fox, which is broadcasting all the games, will begin pregame coverage at 7 p.m. for Games 1 through 6, and at 6:30 p.m. for Game 7, if necessary.

The games will also air on the radio locally on 94.1 WIP and nationally on ESPN Radio. They’ll also air in Spanish on Fox Deportes and on Philly radio on La Unika 1680 AM.

The World Series is starting on a Friday for the first time in more than a century, thanks to a lockout that delayed the start of the season. The last time there was a Friday start was 107 years ago, when the Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the 1915 World Series on Oct. 8, before being swept the rest of the series.

If this year’s World Series goes to seven games, it won’t end until Nov. 5, which would make it the latest World Series game ever played. The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov. 4, which has happened twice — in 2001 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees because the season was delayed by the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, and in 2009, when the Yankees beat the Phillies in six games after the regular season was extended two days for a one-game playoff to decide the AL Central champion.

The MLB schedule-makers were smart enough to schedule the series around the NFL. As a result, Phillies fans will be able to watch the Eagles during the only two off days of the series — Sunday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Nov. 3.

Here is the full schedule for the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (all times are Eastern):

Game 1: Phillies at Astros, Friday, Oct. 28, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)

Game 2: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 29, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)

Game 3: Astros at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 31, 8:03 p.m.(Fox)

Game 4: Astros at Phillies, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:03 p.m.(Fox)

Game 5: Astros at Phillies, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8:03 p.m.(Fox)*

Game 6: Phillies at Astros, Friday, Nov. 4, 8:03 p.m.(Fox)*

Game 7: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Nov. 5 8:03 p.m.(Fox)*

* - if necessary

