Things are about to get hectic for Philadelphia sports fans.

Thanks to the Phillies’ unexpected return to the World Series, the Eagles’ appearance on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, and the Union’s playoff run, next week’s sports schedule is going to be intense.

The World Series will begin Friday, but fortunately for Phillies fans, the schedule makers at MLB were lucky enough to plan World Series around the Eagles schedule — both off days (Sunday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Nov. 3) happen to be when the undefeated Birds are in action.

There’s also Sixers and Flyers games, and the Union are also on their own playoff run. After defeating FC Cincinnati, they’ll host New York City FC in the MLS Eastern Conference final on Sunday night at Subaru Park. A win earns them a spot in the MLS Cup Final, which will air on Fox at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and lead into a potential World Series Game 7.

The college basketball season doesn’t begin until Nov. 7, when Villanova will take on La Salle at The Pavilion. Then there’s the World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 20, with the United States playing its first game on Nov. 21 against Wales.

The packed sports schedule will also lead to another sports equinox on Monday, Oct. 31, because all for of the major sports leagues — MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL — have games scheduled on the same day. When it’s all said and done, there will have been three sports equinoxes this year (Thursday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 23, were the others).

Here’s the full Philadelphia sports schedule for the next couple of weeks. Plan accordingly:

Monday, Oct. 24

Sixers-Pacers, Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Sixers-Raptors, Scotiabank Arena, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Thursday, Oct 27

Flyers-Panthers, Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Friday, Oct. 28

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 1 , Minute Maid Park, TBD (Fox)

Sixers-Raptors, Scotiabank Arena, 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2 , Minute Maid Park, TBD (Fox)

Penn State-Ohio State , Beaver Stadium, noon (Fox)

Penn-Brown , Brown Stadium, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Villanova-Hampton , Armstrong Stadium, 1 p.m. (FloSports)

Temple-Navy , Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Flyers-Panthers , Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Sixers-Bulls, United Center, 8 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+)

Sunday, Oct. 30

Eagles-Steelers , 1 p.m. , Lincoln Financial Field (CBS)

Union-New York City FC Eastern Conference Final, Subaru Park, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 31

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 , Citizens Bank Park, TBD (Fox)

Sixers-Wizards, Capital One Arena, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Phillies Astros World Series Game 4 , Citizens Bank Park, TBD (Fox)

Flyers-Rangers, Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Phillies Astros World Series Game 5 , Citizens Bank Park, TBD (Fox)*

Sixers-Wizards , Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Flyers-Maple Leafs, Scotiabank Arena, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia+)

Thursday, Nov. 3

Eagles-Texans, NRG Stadium, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video, Fox 29)

Friday, Nov. 4

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 6 , Minute Maid Park, TBD (Fox)*

Sixers-Knicks, Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 7 , Minute Maid Park, TBD (Fox)*

Penn State-Indiana , Memorial Stadium, TBD (TBD)

Temple-South Florida , Lincoln Financial Field, TBD (TBD)

Penn-Cornell , Schoellkopf Field, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Villanova-Towson , Johnny Unitas Stadium, 2 p.m. (TBD)

MLS Cup Final , 4 p.m. (Fox)

Flyers-Senators, Canadian Tire Center, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

* - if necessary

