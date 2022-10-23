The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday 4-3.

The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1 thanks to a range of contributions that include Rhys Hoskins’ two home runs in Game 3 and Kyle Schwarber’s titanic homer in the Game 1 win in San Diego.

There’s also Bryce Harper, who has owned October for the Phillies. On Sunday, Harper hit the game-winning home run and tied the Phillies franchise record for most hits in a single postseason (17). He has reached base in every game this postseason.

Next up is a return to the World Series for the first time since 2009, which the Phillies lost to the New York Yankees. A rematch is looking increasingly unlikely, with the Yankees down 3-0 to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Game 4 is scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. on TBS.

Here’s everything we know about the Phillies’ World Series schedule, announcers, and the rules in place for the postseason. This will be updated as more information becomes available:

When does the World Series begin?

The World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28. The start time has not yet been announced.

Similar to the NLCS, the Phillies will begin the World Series on the road for the first two games before returning to Citizens Bank Park on Halloween. The Phillies will play Games 3 to 5 in South Philadelphia before hitting the road again, if the series goes that far.

Who will the Phillies face in the World Series?

So far, we don’t know who the Phillies opponent will be.

The Houston Astros have a 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. at Yankees Stadium, though the same rain that fell in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon could disrupt the game.

If the Astros win, the Phillies will face the team they beat back on Oct. 3 to punch their ticket into the postseason. The Phillies lost the final two games of the season against the Astros after they locked up the final wild-card spot.

Only one team has come back from a 3-0 postseason deficit in MLB history — the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who ended up sending home the Yankees on the way to the franchise’s first World Series championship since 1918.

The Phillies didn’t face the Yankees this season, but if the Bronx Bombers manage to come back against the Astros, it will be a rematch of the 2009 World Series, which New York won in six games.

What channel will broadcast the World Series?

No surprises on the broadcast side.

Fox, which has carried every Phillies game this postseason, will broadcast the World Series. Fox has been the home of the World Series since 2000, and their current contract with MLB runs through the 2028 season.

That means Joe Davis and John Smoltz — who have become familiar voices to Philly sports fans — will continue to call Phillies games on Fox throughout the World Series.

On 94.1 WIP, Phillies announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will continue to handle play-calling duties. Joining them in the booth will be Tom McCarthy, the team’s TV voice on NBC Sports Philadelphia, who will help call the fifth and sixth innings.

The games will also air in Spanish on TV on Fox Deportes and on radio on La Unika 1680 AM.

Full 2022 World Series schedule

Game 1: Phillies at Astros/Yankees, Friday, Oct. 28, TBD (Fox)

Game 2: Phillies at Astros/Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 29, TBD (Fox)

Game 3: Astros/Yankees at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 31, TBD (Fox)

Game 3: Astros/Yankees at Phillies, Tuesday, Nov. 1, TBD (Fox)

Game 3: Astros/Yankees at Phillies, Wednesday, Nov. 2, TBD (Fox)*

Game 1: Phillies at Astros/Yankees, Friday, Nov. 4, TBD (Fox)*

Game 1: Phillies at Astros/Yankees, Saturday, Nov. 5 TBD (Fox)*

* - If necessary

How can I get Phillies World Series tickets?

The Phillies haven’t set starting selling World Series tickets to the three games scheduled at Citizens Bank Park, but you can register for the opportunity to purchase tickets.

Registration ends on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. The Phillies say they’ll notify the winners via email by Saturday, Oct. 29, who will have an opportunity to purchase World Series tickets. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Otherwise, you’ll have to try your luck outside Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 on Monday, Oct. 31, or keep an eye on the secondary market. As of Sunday evening, there were no tickets for sale on StubHub, Seat Geek, or Vivid Seats.

The earliest the Phillies will know who they’re facing would be tonight. If the Astros defeat the New York Yankees, Game 1 and Game 2 will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. So far, the Astros have yet to place any tickets for sale.

