The red-hot Phillies begin a three game series against the National League East-leading New York Mets on Friday, but you won’t find the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia or anywhere else on television.

For the second consecutive Friday, the Phillies game will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of the tech giant’s foray into live sports coverage. That means many fans won’t get to see the squad face off against Mets ace Max Scherzer, who has just two losses on the season (one of which came against the Phillies on May 8).

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Stephen Nelson alongside analysts Cliff Floyd and former ESPNer Katie Nolan. Heidi Watney will report from Citi Field. Friday’s game is free to watch, but you need to set up an Apple TV+ account and either download the app or watch on their website (The Apple TV+ app isn’t available on Andriod phones).

» READ MORE: Pete Rose overshadowed the return of two former Phillies broadcasters

It’s unclear how many fans are actually watching games on Apple TV+, since the tech giant has not released viewership numbers. The viewing experience is nice, thanks to the use of a high-resolution Megalodon camera, but it’s clear fans are beginning to tire of the streaming hoops they’re being forced to jump through to watch certain games.

The Phillies have just one remaining Apple TV+ game on their schedule — Friday, Sept. 2, against the San Francisco Giants at 10:15 p.m. The team isn’t scheduled to appear again on Peacock’s exclusive Sunday morning game, but the current schedule only goes through Sept. 4.

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

When: Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Citi Field, Queens, N.Y.

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Streaming: Apple TV+ (Stephen Nelson, Cliff Floyd, Katie Nolan, Heidi Watney)

Radio: 94.1 WIP

In other Phillies news...

Phillies upcoming schedule