Phillies fans who get in on Red October during the Phillies postseason run won’t be dancing on their own.

Every day during the playoffs, the Phils’ victory anthem, “Dancing on My Own,” will blast through Rittenhouse Square at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. from speakers at luxury condominium building The Laurel Rittenhouse, courtesy of the building and its developer Southern Land Co.

In an Instagram post, the Laurel encouraged fans to gather at Rittenhouse Square for the daily playoff ritual. The building, which is scheduled to take in its first residents next month, is just across the street from the park.

And yes, it’s the 2016 Tiësto remix of Calum Scott’s cover of “Dancing on My Own” — not Swedish singer Robyn’s 2010 original, just like the Phillies play in the clubhouse after wins these days.

Now known as the Phils’ victory song, “Dancing on My Own” came to the club via outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who partied to the track as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2021. Schwarber suggested that Phillies backup catcher and clubhouse DJ Garrett Stubbs add the track to his “Phils Win” playlist, and the rest is history.

“‘Dancing On My Own’ means something to me now,” designated hitter Darick Hall told The Inquirer last week. “It’s crazy that this is just getting noticed because it does get the boys rolling.”