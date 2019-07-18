The Phillies’ 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night in a game delayed for more than two hours didn’t exactly have many highlights. But a moment between two young fans is going viral for all the right reasons.
During the top of the fifth inning, two young fans raced for a foul ball hit in the nearly empty stands. The young fan who reached the ball first did something surprising — he handed the ball to the other kid, who responded with a grateful hug.
“That was nice of him,” Phillies play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy said during the broadcast.
“That is very nice of that young man,” analyst John Kruk said. “I think we can all go home now.”
“We’ve seen everything,” McCarthy added.
Watch:
It’s unclear if the two young fans knew each other, or why the boy decided to give the ball away. But the move certainly earned him a great amount of goodwill from Phillies fans across the country. As of Thursday morning, the video had already been viewed by millions of people on both Facebook and Twitter
The rain delay led to other notable fan moments, such as one tired man’s nap (the game lasted well over five hours, so it’s hard to blame him). Another fan took the opportunity to run out on the rain-soaked field and used the protective tarp as his own private slip-and-slide.
The Phillies will face the Dodgers again Thursday at 12:35 p.m. in the final game of their four-game series. Taking the mound for the Phillies will be ace pitcher Aaron Nola, but the game will only be available to watch through YouTube. Though Wednesday night’s game ended at 1:42 a.m., Kruk will be back in the MLB booth Thursday afternoon.