Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox will throw out first pitch for Phillies at Citizens Bank Park this weekend

Recently retired Eagles Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Phillies game on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, Kelce announced Wednesday on New Heights.

“I’m throwing out a pitch, me and Fletcher Cox, so we’ll see how it goes,” Kelce said. “My elbow doesn’t work anymore, so I think Fletch is going to have to do it.”

Both Kelce and Cox are Philadelphia legends, but despite their many years in the city, it doesn’t appear either of them have ever thrown the first pitch at a Phillies game. That all changes Saturday against the Braves. The game starts at 4:05 p.m., but make sure to get there a bit early if you want to see them throw the first pitch.

» READ MORE: The Phillies’ opening day is threatened by rain once again. Here’s the latest forecast.

Advertisement

Kelce is certainly hoping to throw a better first pitch than his brother, Travis, who spiked a baseball straight into the dirt on a first pitch attempt at a Cleveland Guardians game in 2023.

His second attempt at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City went much better, as Travis threw a strike to Bobby Witt Jr.

Despite never throwing the first pitch himself, Kelce’s been spotted at several Phillies games, including during the 2023 playoff run. Wherever he goes, Kelce makes a big impression — literally. He dented the Union’s mallet when beating their ceremonial drum to open up a game in 2023.

» READ MORE: If the Phillies decide to ditch ‘Dancing On My Own,’ what should be their new victory song?

Cox is no stranger to the Phillies either. He partied in the locker room with the Phillies to “Dancing On My Own” after last year’s NLDS victory over the Braves, and the Phillies are certainly hoping his presence helps lead to another series victory over Atlanta to open the 2024 season.

Cox and Kelce both retired earlier this month after 12 and 13 seasons in the NFL, respectively. They’re sure to get a huge ovation in front of a big crowd at the Bank on Saturday.

» READ MORE: All aboard for a World Series trophy: Anything less for the 2024 Phillies would be a letdown