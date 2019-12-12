The five-year, $118-million deal the Phillies gave Zack Wheeler could well end up being the third biggest contract paid to a starting pitcher. Madison Bumgarner, who is being wooed by the Angels, Dodgers and the Giants, could end up with more, but not much more. The Phillies obviously did not go cheap after forking over the most combined free-agent dollars in the previous two offseasons. When all is said and done, their payroll will likely be among the top five in baseball.