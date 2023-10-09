Phillies-Braves Game 2: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream MLB playoffs

After their shutout win against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies look to secure a two-game lead in the best-of-three National League divisional series Monday on TBS.

Ace Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies in Game 2. He was born just a few miles away from Truist Park in Cobb County, Ga. and was nearly drafted by the Braves in 2009, but ended up in Philadelphia in 2020. This season, Wheeler won two of his three starts against the Braves, but gave up six runs to Atlanta’s high-powered offense on Sept. 12 at Truist Park.

“They know what I’m going to do to them. I know what they’re going to do to me,” Wheeler told reporters Saturday. “It’s kind-of just a cat-and-mouse game, especially when you face people so many times.”

Wheeler will face lefty Max Fried, who made just 14 starts this season due to a left forearm strain. A blister on his left index finger forced him to mis his final two regular-season starts, but told reporters it won’t keep him off the mound Monday night.

“Every start that I’ve had in the big leagues, it’s just something you got to monitor and just kind of pitch through, do the best you can to be the same and just make pitches realistically,” Fried said.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Game 2 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves:

What time and channel is the Phillies game today?

Game 2 of Phillies-Braves is scheduled to begin at 6:07 p.m. Eastern on TBS and truTV.

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and analyst Jeff Francoeur, who played for both the Braves and Phillies during his 12-year MLB career. Matt Winer will report from Truist Park in Atlanta.

A Spanish broadcast of the game will air on MLB Network, with Fernando Álvarez on play-by-play alongside analyst Candy Maldonado.

While NBC Sports Philadelphia won’t be airing the games, longtime Phillies announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will continue to call all the action on 94.1 WIP. You can either tune in on the radio or stream it for free on the Audacy app.

It was worth tuning into WIP’s Game 1 broadcast just to hear Andersen, a member of the Phillies team that defeated the Braves in the 1993 National League Championship Series, call out Braves fans who threw cans onto the field.

“I just hope the national media will pay attention to this and understand that this game is not being played in Philadelphia, that this game is being played in Atlanta, cause I’ve heard enough about Philly fans,” Andersen said. “I’m sick of that.”

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will call Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM.

Where can I stream Phillies-Braves?

Phillies-Braves will stream on the Max app, but you would need a subscription to both Max ($9.99 a month with ads) and the B/R Sports Add-On ($9.99 a month), though they currently are running a promo.

You also can stream the series on the TBS app, but you’ll need to log in with a cable subscription.

The games also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries TBS, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

You won’t be able to watch if you’re a Fubo subscriber, since the subscription service doesn’t carry any of Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels.

Pregame options include TBS, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

While the Phillies TV announcers will be watching the games from home, NBC Sports Philadelphia will still do pre- and postgame coverage for each game.

On Monday, Phillies Pregame Live will air at 5 p.m., featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro, Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

TBS has its own pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. Hosting the network’s studio coverage is veteran broadcaster Ernie Johnson, best known for his role on Inside the NBA. Joining him will be former Phillies star Jimmy Rollins, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, and three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full Phillies divisional series playoff schedule

Here is the complete National League Division Series schedule for Phillies-Braves:

Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0 Game 2: Phillies at Braves: Monday, Oct. 9, 6:07 p.m. (TBS, 94.1 WIP) Game 3: Braves at Phillies: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 5:07 p.m. (TBS, 94.1 WIP) Game 4: Braves at Phillies: Thursday, Oct. 12, 6:07 p.m. (TBS, 94.1 WIP)* Game 5: Phillies at Braves: Saturday, Oct. 14, 6:07 p.m. (TBS, 94.1 WIP) *

* — if needed. Games 4 and 5 would move to 8:07 p.m. if Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers is over.

Other MLB playoff games on Monday

There’s only one other playoff game taking place Monday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their National League Division Series at 9:07 p.m. on TBS. The Diamondbacks lead the series 1-0.

The American League Division Series games — Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins (the series is tied 1-1) and Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers (Rangers lead the series 2-0) — will resume on Tuesday, as the Phillies and Braves travel to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Wednesday.