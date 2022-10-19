After holding on in the ninth to defeat the Padres on Tuesday night, the Phillies will attempt to secure a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series Wednesday on FS1.

Aaron Nola (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies in Game 2, and will face his older brother — Padres catcher Austin Nola. It’ll be the first time two brothers have faced one other in the postseason since 1997 when catcher Sandy Alomar Jr. of Cleveland played against second baseman Roberto Alomar of Baltimore.

“It breaks my heart that someone has to lose,” Stacie Nola, their mother, told the Inquirer. “But it’ll be a good brotherly fight. We’ll see who wins.”

The Padres will counter with Blake Snell (1-0, 2.89 ER), who broke Bryce Harper’s thumb when the two teams faced off back in June. The two happen to be childhood friends, so there was no ill will, and Snell doesn’t plan on changing his approach.

“I’m going to pitch how I pitch. If I hit him, I’m sorry. I’m not trying,” Snell told reporters on Tuesday. “Nothing is changing.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 2 of the Phillies-Padres National League Championship Series:

What channel is Phillies-Padres on?

Phillies-Padres Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 4:37 p.m. Eastern on FS1. The Phillies lead the series 1-0.

Calling the series for Fox is play-by-play announcer Joe Davis, who is in his first year’s as the network’s voice for the World Series following Joe Buck’s departure for ESPN. Joining Davis in the booth is Hall of Famer John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will be reporting from the field at Petco Park.

Phillies fans listening to the game on the radio can tune to 94.1 WIP to hear longtime Philly announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen call all the action. Last night, Tom McCarthy — the TV voice of the Phillies on NBC Sports Philadelphia — joined the booth for the fifth and sixth innings, and had the chance to call Kyle Schwarber’s “titanic” home run.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will broadcast Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Adrian Garcia Marquez and Edgar Gonzalez on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Padres?

Phillies-Braves will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Pregame Phillies reading

Phillies have been a big TV draw for Fox

Phillies fans weren’t the only ones excited to watch the NLDS.

The four-game series, which featured the Phillies sending home the defending World Series champs, averaged nearly 3.2 million viewers on Fox and FS1. That makes it the most-watched divisional series on Fox and FS1 since 2017, when Astros-Yankees averaged 3.8 million viewers in a seven-game series.

The most-watched game of the series was Game 2, which aired on Fox and averaged nearly 4.2 million viewers after a rain delay pushed it into primetime.

It’s too soon to know how many viewers tuned into Game 1 of the NLCS.

Pregame options include Fox, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

On Tuesday, Phillies Pregame Live will air at 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia, featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox has its own pregame coverage that will air at 3 p.m., featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, former pitcher Dontrelle Willis, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt, fresh off calling the New York Jets’ upset of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (the first time in nearly two decades Fox sent its No. 1 crew to call a Jets game), will be back to host.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full Phillies-Padres NLCS playoff schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8:03 p.m., Petco Park (FS1)

Game 2: Phillies at Padres, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4:35 p.m., (FS1)

Game 3: Padres at Phillies, Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m., (FS1)

Game 4: Padres at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m., (Fox)

Game 5: Padres at Phillies, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m., (FS1)*

Game 6: Phillies at Padres, Monday, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m., (FS1)*

Game 7: Phillies at Padres, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:03 p.m., (Fox, FS1)*

Full Yankees-Astros ALCS playoff schedule

Game 1: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Game 2: Yankees at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Game 3: Astros at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 22, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)*

Game 6: Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)*

Game 7: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)*

* if needed

World Series