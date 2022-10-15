Citizens Bank Park should be electric Saturday afternoon as the Phillies look to eliminate the Atlanta Braves from the MLB playoffs and move on to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010.

Game 4 of their National League Division Series will begin at 2:07 p.m. in South Philadelphia. As of Friday night, tickets at Citizens Bank Park on StubHub, Seat Geek, and Vivid Seats were going for about $200 each. Judging by the crowd Friday night, the energy should be off the charts.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper told reporters the crowd was “incredible, absolutely insane, electric” Friday night, adding that fans were “nothing that I could have every dreamed about.”

“We’re excited to be back in front of this fan base,” Harper said. “We want to be able to do this for the next two weeks.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 4 of the Phillies-Braves series:

What channel is Phillies-Braves on?

Phillies-Braves Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 2:07 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Calling the Phillies-Braves series for Fox is Joe Davis, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA. He’s joined by Hall of Famer John Smoltz, with Ken Rosenthal reporting from Citizens Bank Park.

There’s also longtime Phillies announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen, who will be calling the game on 94.1 WIP. The duo have worked together in the booth since 2006, and Franzke had a terrific call Friday on Rhys Hoskins’ emphatic third-inning homerun.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will broadcast Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Braves?

Phillies-Braves will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Who are the starting pitchers for Phillies-Braves Game 4?

The Phillies will hand the baseball to trade-deadline acquisition Noah Syndergaard (5-2, 4.12 ERA with the Phillies) on Saturday. It will be Syndergaard’s first playoff start this year and his second appearance in the postseason for the Phillies. For his career, Syndergaard has made six postseason appearances (including four starts for the New York Mets), and is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA.

The Braves will counter with postseason veteran Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA), who said the Phillies are a tricky bunch of hitters to deal with because they don’t get “too greedy” and can fluctuate their approach from game to game.

Phillies going up against a huge Penn State game

While Phillies fans will be locked in on Game 4 on FS1, sports fans in southeastern Pennsylvania will have a choice to make Saturday afternoon.

The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions face the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines in a highly-anticipated Big Ten college football faceoff at “The Big House” in Ann Arbor, Mich. That game kicks off at noon on Fox, with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt calling the action.

» READ MORE: Penn State-Michigan: Game time, channel, how to watch and stream

Fortunately, Penn State-Michigan should be over around 3:30 p.m. or so Saturday afternoon, which gives fans plenty of time to flip over to FS1 and catch the final three or four innings of the Phillies’ game.

Pregame options include Fox, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

On Saturday, Phillies Pregame Live will air at 1 p.m., featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro, Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox has its own pregame coverage that will air at 1 p.m., featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodridguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, former pitcher Dontrelle Willis, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt will host, though he’s still scheduled to jump over to the NFL to call the New York Jets at Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on Fox Sunday.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

